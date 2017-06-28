Euro rollercoaster ride over Draghi remarks

Bond yields (in Europe and the U.S.) and the euro both surged yesterday after Mario Draghi made what markets interpreted as hawkish comments at an event in Spain.

Not so fast, says the ECB, which this morning trotted out Vice President Vitor Constancio on CNBC to say Draghi's remarks were "totally" in line with the central bank's recent policy.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) knee-jerked lower by nearly 100 pips on Constancio's appearance. It's bounced a bit since, now flat on the session at $1.1337. Yields in Europe have dipped as well.

