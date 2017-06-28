CB&I rally continues as analysts weigh in

CB&I (CBI +13.4% ) is continuing its big run, climbing almost 14% at the open.

Baird: CBI is becoming significantly more investible, even though ample balance sheet and operational risks remain.

Wells Fargo: The stock can gradually close multiple gap with peers if the company repairs its balance sheet in next 12-18 months.

Johnson Rice: Outstanding issue between CBI and Westinghouse will either be resolved through settlement or proceed with independent arbitrator, which could take up to 6-9 months.

MKM Partners: The Westinghouse ruling removes a "huge overhang" for the stock, lifting a "mushroom cloud."

Macquarie: Does not see CBI completely out of the woods yet as staffing up at Cameron and Freeport portends for cost overruns.

Deutsche Bank: Ruling drastically reduces potential amount owed to $70M from $2B.

Credit Suisse: Seems likely the Westinghouse case will be settled for "effectively zero."

Previously: CB&I soars by record 39% as court ruling considered a “massive victory” (Jun. 27 2017)