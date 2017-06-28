Western central banks threaten to hit the brakes

Likely with their eyes on what could be asset bubbles all over, there appears to be a concerted effort among the major central banks to cool animal spirits.

This morning, the Bank of England's Mark Carney is the latest to do so. Speaking at a forum alongside a number of his peers, Carney says removal of BOE stimulus may be necessary. The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) has obligingly jumped, now higher by 0.8% vs. the dollar at $1.2912.

Speaking yesterday, Janet Yellen - who favors more U.S. rate hikes even as inflation is slowing - warned that certain assets were "somewhat rich."

