Stocks open higher amid ECB clarification

Stocks pop out of the gate after the European Central Bank said the market had misjudged ECB Pres. Draghi's speech yesterday, which was originally deemed as hawkish; S&P and Dow +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

The major European bourses retraced earlier losses following the ECB announcement, as the U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC now are flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; Asian markets closed lower, with Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% .

In U.S. corporate news, Monsanto opens +0.7% after beating top and bottom line estimates, while General Mills +2.3% as better than expected earnings and revenues overshadow below consensus guidance.

The benchmark 10-year yield is at 2.21% following yesterday's sharp gains.

U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $44.27/bbl after a four-session winning streak.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA petroleum inventories