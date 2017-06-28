KemPharm adds new ADHD candidate to pipeline, IND filing as early as next quarter; shares ahead 4%

KemPharm (KMPH +4.2% ) announces two significant advances related to its pipeline of candidates to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

It has added a new prodrug candidate, KP484, aimed at a long duration of treatment. The company says it may file an IND as early as next quarter.

The company recently completed its End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the FDA related to prodrug candidate KP415. They discussed the proposed commercial formulation of the product which it plans to develop with a layer of methylphenidate (Ritalin) to support a superior early-onset profile. A pivotal clinical trial is on track to start later this year with a possible NDA filing as soon as 2018. It also plans to initiate a human abuse liability (HAL) study this year to assess the abuse-deterrent potential of KP415. Data from HAL and pharmacokinetic studies should be available in late 2017/early 2018.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the developments.