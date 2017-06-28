Food stocks in focus after General Mills breezes past estimates

Food stocks are on watch after General Mills tops estimates with its FQ4 report. If there is something for investors to latch on to beyond the effective cost-cutting measures at General Mills, it's the confident tone of management on the impact of the Amazon-Whole Foods merger (GIS conference call webcast).
Keep an eye on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF +0.2%), Snyder's-Lance (LNCE +0.9%), Kellogg (K +1%), Post Holdings (POST -0.6%), Conagra Brands (CAG +0.6%), Inventure Foods (SNAK +2.5%), Campbell Soup (CPB +0.5%) and J.M. Smucker (SJM -0.1%).
Previously: General Mills beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (June 28)
Previously: More on General Mills' Q4 (June 28)