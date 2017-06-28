ABC settles 'pink slime' lawsuit from Beef Products Inc.

Beef Products Inc. has reached a settlement with ABC News (NYSE:DIS) and reporter Jim Avila in a case over the company's lean, finely textured beef product, referred to as "pink slime" in a news story, according to media reports.

Shares in Disney are up now to +1.6% on the day.

Terms of the settlement are confidential. But ABC might have been on the hook for billions of dollars; BPI's suit claimed the story did $1.9B in damages to the business, an amount that could be tripled due to South Dakota laws about food safety claims.

"Although we have concluded that continued litigation of this case is not in the company's interests, we remain committed to the vigorous pursuit of truth and the consumer's right to know about the products they purchase," ABC says in a statement.

The product was part of about 70% of ground beef found on supermarket shelves when the story ran in 2012.