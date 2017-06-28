Shaw Communications profits up sharply on added subscribers

Shaw Communications (SJR +0.6% ) saw profits from continuing operations double in its Q3 earnings with a boost from subscriber gains.

The company added cable TV subscribers for the first time since 2010, saw strong growth in Internet, and its recently acquired wireless business added 20,085 net postpaid subs.

Overall in its Consumer division, it added 38,000 net revenue generating units, vs. a year-ago net loss of 47,000 RGUs.

Net income from continuing operations increased to C$164M from a year-ago C$74M, on revenues that rose 2.8% to C$1.31B.

For fiscal 2017, it's refining guidance on operating income (before restructuring costs/amortization) to C$2.135-C$2.16B, along with capital investment of C$1.35B and free cash flow of about C$400M.

If its sale of ViaWest and acquisition of spectrum go as planned in the near term, its ratio of debt to operating income before restructuring/amortization should be below the low end of target 2x to 2.5x.

