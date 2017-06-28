Credit Suisse analyzes Darden Restaurants after earnings beat

Credit Suisse weighs in favorably on Darden Restaurants (DRI -1% ) after taking in the restaurant operator's "high quality" earnings beat. Key snippets from the CS team's note are posted below.

"It is tough to poke holes in the DRI story. SSS remain robust, margins have held up despite elevated wage inflation and the company appears on track to integrating a new brand with growth potential. However, valuation fully captures DRI's best-in-class status and growth opportunities, in our view. The stock trades at ~21x our FY18 EPS (which is closer to higher end of guidance), a ~20% premium to the stock's 5-year avg. P/E (despite a similar unit growth profile to recent years)."

"Our $85 PT implies 19x our FY18 EPS, a more modest premium to history and peers (justified by persistent market share gains)."

"Key risks include pick-up in competition and execution of Cheddar's synergy targets."