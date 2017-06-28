Cyber attack causes cargo delays, suspension of new orders at Maersk

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) says yesterday's global cyber attack is preventing it from accepting new orders and has caused congestion at some of the 76 port terminals it runs around the world, including in Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Maersk says its vessels are maneuverable and able to communicate and crews are safe, as it contains the issue and is working on a technical recovery plan with its IT partners and global cybersecurity agencies.

But Maersk says it does not know when business will return to normal, and it is too early to assess the economic impact.