Apple, Google help HTC's VR business move forward

Apple and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will help HTC (OTC:HTCKF) push forward with its virtual reality business, according to Digitimes.

Apple’s upcoming virtual reality-enabled High Sierra operating system will support the HTC Vive VR Headsets.

HTC will cooperate with Google in developing mobile VR devices utilizing Google’s Daydream VR platform.

Untethered VR headsets vastly outsell tethered headsets so going mobile offers a great way to expand the customer base.

Previously: IDC: AR and VR headsets ship 2.3M units in Q1 (June 1)