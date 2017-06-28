Dosing underway in CytomX's Phase 1/2 study of cancer candidate CX-2009; shares up 2%

The first patient has been treated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PROCLAIM-CX-2009, assessing CytomX Therapeutics' (CTMX +1.7% ) CX-2009 in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

The primary endpoint of PROCLAIM-CX-2009 is the number of subjects experiencing dose-limiting toxicity over a 21-day period. The secondary endpoint is objective response rate over two years. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2019.

CX-2009 is a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) that targets a cancer cell surface protein called CD-166 that is highly expressed in a range of cancers. In preclinical testing, CD-166 has shown that it effectively internalizes antibody-drug conjugates which maximizes their anticancer effects. CX-2009's cytotoxic payload is DM4, a tubulin-destabilizing maytansine.