Gene Munster: Apple Glasses will erode iPhone market

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster thinks Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Glasses sales will exceed the iPhone, according to CNBC.

Munster, a favorite of Apple followers, says the launch of Glasses in 2020 will eat into iPhone sales and make 2019 the peak year for phone sales.

Munster puts FY18 iPhone sales growth at 15% accounting for 64% of revenue.

He expects iPhone revenues to sink from 3% to 4% for two years after the Glasses launch.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the existence of Apple Glasses, but does have AR and VR projects underway.

Previously: Apple confirms acquisition of AR tech company (June 27)