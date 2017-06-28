Altaba +0.9% as JPMorgan launches at Outperform

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) is up 0.9% as JPMorgan initiates coverage at Outperform, looking for the Yahoo (YHOO) leftover to benefit from a narrowing net asset value discount.

The firm has a price target of $65, implying 20% upside from today's pricing. That would imply a NAV discount of about 8.5% vs. the current pretax discount of about 31%.