Shell, Exxon to appeal latest Groningen production cap

The NAM joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it will appeal against the Dutch government's plan to lower a production cap at the Groningen natural gas field by another 10%.

The 50-50JV says it has been left in an impossible position by being told it may continue production - vital to supply homes with gas - without guarantees that it is meeting safety standards.

The Dutch government has lowered production at Groningen several times over the past three years due to small earthquakes triggered by work there.