CB&I scores a Wells Fargo upgrade after positive legal decision

Analysts say Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI +2.3% ) can run still higher after surging 39% yesterday following the unexpected favorable ruling from the Delaware Supreme Court in a dispute with Westinghouse Electric.

Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $28 price target, saying CBI now has the potential to close the valuation gap with its peers, particularly if it sells its Technology business and repairs its balance sheet in the coming periods.

CBI still faces several hurdles including a potential Cameron LNG charge and perhaps others, continued tight liquidity and challenging end markets, a CEO transition and balance sheet repair, but "as CBI moves past these hurdles, we would expect the stock to continue to compress the valuation gap with its peers," Wells analyst Justin Ward writes.