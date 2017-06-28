Charter +2.6% as it prices $1.5% debt sale and bullish options spike

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 2.6% after pricing $1.5B in senior debt, in two tranches.

The company is offering $1B in 3.75% senior secured notes due Feb. 2028, issued at 99.166% of principal, and $500M in 5.375% senior secured notes due May 2047, issued at 106.529% of principal.

Proceeds of about $1.5% will go toward general purposes, including potential buybacks.

Meanwhile, Mike Khouw says on CNBC that daily call options in Charter have gotten a boost to more than seven times average. He attributes the response to the successful debt sale.