GM shows off autonomous driving feature

The new Super Cruise hands-free driving system from General Motors (NYSE:GM) was tested live on CNBC this morning.
The highway-only feature is expected to included on the 2018 Cadillac CT6 as a $2.5K add-on.
The test on CNBC went smoothly for the most part, including Super Cruise alerting when the driver didn't look at the road for a four to five second period of time.
While Super Cruise isn't an apples-to-apples comparison to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot system, the direction each company takes with mapping (LiDAR), infrared lights, sensors, alerting and media integration could define the future of autonomous driving.
CNBC test drive (video)