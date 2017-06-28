GM shows off autonomous driving feature

The new Super Cruise hands-free driving system from General Motors (NYSE:GM) was tested live on CNBC this morning.

The highway-only feature is expected to included on the 2018 Cadillac CT6 as a $2.5K add-on.

The test on CNBC went smoothly for the most part, including Super Cruise alerting when the driver didn't look at the road for a four to five second period of time.

While Super Cruise isn't an apples-to-apples comparison to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot system, the direction each company takes with mapping (LiDAR), infrared lights, sensors, alerting and media integration could define the future of autonomous driving.

