Kala Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Waltham, MA-based Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA) has filed an S-1 in preparation for an initial public offering.

The biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies based on its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology, with an initial focus on eye diseases. Its lead product candidate is KPI-121, in registration phase for the treatment of inflammation and pain following eye surgery (NDA on tap by year-end) and Phase 3-stage for the treatment dry eye disease.

2016 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 32.7 (+104.3%); Net Loss: (33.2) (-98.8%); Cash Burn: (27.3) (-81.2%).