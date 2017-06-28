Lagging pipeline construction adds to woes for Canadian oil sands producers

Canada’s oil sands producers have little choice but to pay up and move extra barrels by train, as the construction of three pipelines needed to move its oil to market lags years behind.

“We’re not going to see significant new pipeline capacity until late 2019 or 2020,” says Nick Schultz of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers; in the meantime, companies are stuck with the extra shipping expense as crude oil prices are down ~20% from this year's peak.

Pipelines in western Canada can carry ~3.3M bbl/day of crude, according to CAPP, while the area is expected to produce 3.92M bbl/day this year and 4.2M next year; Suncor's (SU +0.9% ) Fort Hills oil sands project is expected to start production in Q4 and ramp up to ~90% of its 194K bbl/day capacity within 12 months come online, and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +2% ) plans to complete a Horizon project expansion that will add 80K bbl/day.

TransCanada's (TRP) Keystone XL pipeline still needs to win approvals from regulators in Nebraska, Enbridge's (ENB +0.7% ) Line 3 project has faced delays that have pushed its in-service date to 2019, and the fate of Kinder Morgan's (KMI +1% ) Trans Mountain expansion also is uncertain after opponents of the project won power in British Columbia elections.