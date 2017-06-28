GrubHub rebounds as Pacific Crest fades competitive threats

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) -- dinged yesterday by a bearish take at Monness -- is rebounding today, up 0.7% , amid a reiterated Overweight rating at Pacific Crest.

Worries about food-delivery competition are "overdone," the firm says -- indicated by GrubHub's recent decline (down 8.3% since last Friday's close).

The company has a solid platform and data, analyst Brad Erickson writes, and checks with 32 restaurants aren't showing ground-gaining from either Amazon or UberEats. Amazon's restaurant count has actually declined sequentially in New York City, he notes.

The firm has a $50 price target, implying 14.4% upside from today's pricing.