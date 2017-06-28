Caterpillar dealer backlogs are growing, Credit Suisse survey says

Caterpillar (CAT +1.8% ) is reiterated with an Outperform rating and $123 price target at Credit Suisse following a strong dealer survey.

The firm says the biggest impediment that prevents the U.S. dealers from exceeding their initial forecasts even further is the availability of equipment as suppliers and/or CAT are not ramping production quickly enough, but "dealers remain optimistic on the end market front, confident the cycle is turning, even with increasing evidence that an infrastructure bill is further out."

Dealers say backlogs of contractors are growing, reflecting continued strength in residential, non-residential construction and base hit infrastructure projects, not affected yet by weaker crude oil prices, with fairly strong backlog for the next 3-6 months.