Glaxo files U.S. marketing application for expanded use of asthma med Nucala

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.6% ) submits a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval of the use of NUCALA (mepolizumab) as add-on therapy to corticosteroids for the treatment of adults with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), a rare disorder characterized by widespread inflammation in the walls of small blood vessels.

The FDA will assign an action date after it accepts the filing for review.

NUCALA is currently approved in the U.S. for the maintenance treatment of a certain type of severe asthma in patients at least 12 years old.

Mepolizumab is a humanized IgG monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 5 (IL-5), a cytokine that plays a key role in regulating the function of eosinophils, white blood cells that cause airway inflammation.