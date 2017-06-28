Steel stocks should be owned ahead of Section 232 news, Jefferies says

Steel companies (SLX +3.6% ) are set to benefit as "meaningful Steel Section 232 measures are nearing," Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld contends as he recommends buying U.S. Steel (X +4.2% ), Nucor (NUE +2.1% ), AK Steel (AKS +3.2% ), Steel Dynamics (STLD +3.1% ) and ArcelorMittal (MT +3.5% ).

Rosenfeld says Earl Comstock, director of the Commerce Department's Office of Policy & Strategic Planning, criticized existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties as part of an endless "whack-a-mole" problem whereas Section 232 offers more holistic policy options.

The analyst thinks measures will not come until July, and will be more nuanced to prevent prices from rising too quickly and hitting steel consumers.