The Fed may not be on its own in tightening monetary policy for too much longer. Central bank chiefs from the ECB, Bank of England, and the Bank of Canada have all made hawkish comments in the last 24 hours, with the BOE and BOC suggesting their first rate hikes could come way sooner than expected.

The dollar (UUP, UDN) has slid against nearly all major currencies (excepting the yen), and it's perhaps giving a boost to U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 is up 0.9% , the Nasdaq 1.2% , and the DJIA 0.8% .