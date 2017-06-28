Trovagene files IND for leukemia candidate PCM-075; shares ahead 15%

In a bit of a delayed reaction (and taking into account today's bullish action), Trovagene (TROV +14.6% ) heads north on more than double normal volume. Yesterday, it announced that it submitted an IND to the FDA for approval to launch a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial assessing PCM-075 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, the first such study to evaluate the PLK1 inhibitor in blood cancers.

Last Thursday shares spiked after it announced an agreement with an unnamed biopharma firm to provide circulating tumor DNA biomarker tests and services for use in clinical trials.

