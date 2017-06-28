Repsol Sinopec hits first gas production at North Sea's Cayley field

Repsol Sinopec Resources (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY, SNP) says it has started gas production from the Cayley field, the third and final new discovery to be brought onstream at its Montrose area redevelopment project in the central North Sea.

Gross incremental production from the Cayley, Godwin and Shaw fields is expected to peak at 40K boe/day, extending the life of the Montrose facilities, installed in 1976, to beyond 2030; production from Shaw field began last month.

The Repsol Sinopec joint venture is operator with a ~59% working interest.