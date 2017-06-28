Linn Energy starts Oklahoma JV to develop SCOOP/STACK play

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG +12.7% ) is on the move after announcing a joint venture with privately held Citizen Energy II in Oklahoma's Anadarko basin, with plans to take the new entity public next year.

Linn says the newly formed Roan Resources will be focused primarily on accelerated development of the SCOOP, STACK and Merge plays in Oklahoma.

Linn and Citizen each will own 50% of the JV and contribute ~70K net acres; the acreage's combined production exceeded 20K boe/day as of May, and its exit rate is expected to reach 40K-plus boe/day by year-end 2017.

Linn also says it is increasing its previously announced $75M share repurchase program to $200M.