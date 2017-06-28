GOP leadership aims for Friday deal on healthcare bill

Bloomberg reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scrambling to bring all GOP senators into the fold to support its version of the American Health Care Act. He aims to reach a deal with holdouts by Friday so the Congressional Budget Office can analyze its ramifications over the July 4 recess.

A vote is tentatively scheduled for mid-July.

McConnell has very little leeway with the number of Republican votes needed for passage. The GOP has 52 seats in the Senate and 50 votes are needed to OK the bill.

Moderate Republicans, like Susan Collins of Maine, want to see less cutbacks to Medicaid and less Americans forced out of coverage before committing their support. Conservatives, meanwhile, want to see fewer insurance regulations.

Senate Democrats have been uniformly critical of the bill so the GOP is not counting on any votes from their side of the aisle.

Selected tickers: AET ANTM CNC CI HUM UNH BIB GRX THW BIS CNCR IXJ BME IRY ARKG