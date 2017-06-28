CCAR result could lead to Berkshire being BofA's largest shareholder

The Oracle (BRK.A, BRK.B) is on record as saying he would swap out of Berkshire's preferred stake in Bank of America (BAC +2.8% ) for common stock were the lender to boost its annual dividend to $0.44 per share (from the current $0.30). Should that exchange be made, Berkshire would own about 7% of BofA's common, ahead of Vanguard's 6.6% stake.

At that $0.44 level, the common share dividend would be more than what Berkshire receives from the preferred. The preferred, though, has little downside, so a switch to the common would be seen as far more than pure dollars and cents, but instead a pretty big vote of confidence in the bank.

Berkshire would continue to hold warrants (expiring in 2021) to buy 700M shares of BofA at just $7.14 each (current price is $23.92).

Bank of America's capital return plans should be known after the CCAR results are released following the close tonight.

Source: Rachel Louise Ensign and Nicole Friedman in the WSJ