Bank's rally in front of CCAR results

The CCAR results - at which banks' capital return plans for the coming year will or won't be approved (or something in between) - will be released after the close tonight.

After years of this exercise and having built up big capital cushions, one would expect nearly all lenders subject to the test to have properly gamed things by now. Plus, does the Fed really want to fail Citigroup (just picking a name) at a time when the new administration has made clear its distaste for the strict regulatory regime in D.C.?

The XLF +1.6% , KBE +1.7% , KRE +1.5%

