BMW to introduce all-electric 3 Series

German magazine Handelsblatt reports that BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is planning to introduce an all-electric 3 Series at the Munich Auto Show in September.

The publication tips that BMW's strategy to offer an EV version of the popular 3 Series is aimed as a direct challenge to the upcoming Tesla (TSLA +2.3% ) Model 3 sedan.

The introduction of an all-electric 3 Series has been widely expected.

BMW hasn't issued an official statement on the timetable for the all-electric 3 Series or offered up details on driving range and specifications.