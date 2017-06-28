Analyst says Qualcomm could get bigger cut of iPhone market

Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang thinks Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) share of the forthcoming Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone market might surpass the iPhone 7 and maintains a Neutral rating and $56.



Zhang cites Taiwan Semi’s increased orders of Qualcomm wafers and telecom pressure for faster upload speeds could push the iPhone market share up over the current 65%.

Zhang says that Apple’s need to use Qualcomm or risk sacrificing speed could help the chipmaker negotiate the ongoing legal battles between the two companies.

Source: StreetInsider

Qualcomm shares are up 1.34% .

