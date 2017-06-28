AMT chief: Foreign revenues to zip past U.S. sales

International revenue is going to zoom past domestic sales for American Tower (AMT -0.9% ), CEO Jim Taiclet says.

Over three to seven years, the company's assertive international expansion will ensure foreign sales zip past U.S. sales, he tells Bloomberg. Last year, foreign revenues made up 41% of its total, up from 32% in 2015.

The company has been bidding for India cell towers, targeting what Taiclet calls "the largest free market democracy in the world, and the government there is doing all the right things ... The government is asking industry for inputs and they are listening.”

India is undergoing an early version of the wireless carrier consolidation happening in major developed markets, with operators dropping to 11 this year (from 15 in 2011) and likely headed toward seven carriers if existing deals are completed.

American Tower might also end up as the purchaser of Cellnex, an infrastructure spin-off from Abertis.