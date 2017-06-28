Eldorado Gold -4% after cutting outlook for Kisladag mine production

Eldorado Gold (EGO -4.3% ) sinks after saying it now expects the Kisladag mine in Turkey to produce 38.4K oz. of gold in Q2 and ~90K oz. of gold for H1, meaning the mine will fail to meet its original FY 2017 guidance of 230K-245K oz.

EGO now expects 2017 gold production of 180K-210K oz. from Kisladag with cash costs in a new guidance range of $450-$500/oz., and raises its outlook for 2018 gold production to 320K-335K oz. at cash costs of $425-$475 /oz., vs. previous guidance of 285K oz.

Following the update, CIBC downgrades shares to Sector Underperformer from Neutral.