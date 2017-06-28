Hecla Mining guides Q2 EBITDA, revenues below consensus

Hecla Mining (HL +1.7% ) maintains gains after issuing below consensus guidance for Q2 EBITDA and revenues, citing lower prices for silver, lead and zinc, the expected lower grade at Greens Creek, and the ongoing strike at Lucky Friday.

HL now sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $38M-$48M vs. analyst consensus estimate $52.5M, revenues of $127M-$137M vs. $146M consensus, and a $2M-$8M net loss vs. consensus EPS of $0.03.

HL sees Q2 production of 2.4M-2.7M oz. of silver and 50K-52K oz. of gold, in line with the company's expectations.

HL also says it expects to extend its $100M credit facility to July 2020 and plans to offer $500M of senior notes due 2025.