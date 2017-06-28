Pandora rallies 5.1% as interim chief measures competition

After a stable Tuesday following news of the departure of its founder and CEO, Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 5.2% today as its interim chief lays out a competitive spirit and suggests the business is in good shape.

"We don't need to go into hand-to-hand combat with all of those players as though we were entirely dependent on the subscription business," interim CEO Naveen Chopra said at a Bernstein conference amid worries about the company's future vs. rough competitors in Apple, Spotify and Google.

That's in part due to an infusion of cash via a $480M stake taken by Sirius XM (SIRI +2.6% ), which superseded a planned $150M investment from KKR.

As for the rivals, Chopra says Pandora features a strength that plays to how its customers consume music.

"We believe that the primary listening experience is passive, for most people, meaning 90% of the time you just want to listen to music you like. It's not about picking songs you like and building playlists," Chopra says.

Along with the exit of CEO Tim Westergren, Pandora is seeing President Mike Herring and Chief Marketing Officer Nick Bartle departing.