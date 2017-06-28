Energen +3% as Meister's hedge fund raises active stake to 7.6%

Energen (EGN +2.6% ) moves higher after Keith Meister's Corvex Management hedge fund discloses it increased its active stake in the company to 7.6% from 6.6% and said the company's board had refused to meet with it despite several requests.

Corvex's letter to the board attempted to portray EGN as a company locked in a mindset from the 1970s, when corporate boards communicated less with shareholders.

Corvex says that even though EGN hired financial advisers to review strategic alternatives, no actual alternatives were proposed; Meister suggests EGN could review whether shareholders and the non-executive board believes the company's top execs are doing the best job possible or should be changed.