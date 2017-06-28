Ratings agencies size up Nestle

S&P Ratings lowers its default credit rating on Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) to AA- due to the negative implications of the company's capital structure changes, including a large buyback plan.

Fitch Ratings also downgrades Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) to AA- (from AA) and keeps a Stable outlook after factoring in the new strategy from the company.

"We expect Nestle to fund the announced share buyback programme predominantly from debt, which will increase FFO adjusted net leverage to 2.2x by 2020, above our negative guidance of 2.0x. Such leverage is not commensurate with a 'AA' rating, supporting a downgrade of the rating by one notch to 'AA-," writes Fitch in its report.

Previously: Nestle launches strategic review, $20.8B buyback (June 27)

Previously: UBS thinks Nestle threaded the needle with strategic actions (June 27)