Tortoise Energy upped to Buy at Stifel as current distribution seen maintained

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG +2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $34 price target at Stifel, which expects the fund to maintain its current distribution through FY 2018.

Although the firm expects TYG's distribution coverage ratio to slip below 1.0x during the next few quarters after coming in at 1.02x in Q1, it believes TYG's portfolio has a clear line of sight to cash flow growth that will support coverage above 1.0x in FY 2018.

Stifel notes the decline in coverage during the near-term is caused by several mergers and distributions cuts from TYG's major holdings.