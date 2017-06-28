Bloomberg: Siemens-Bombardier rail tie-up could mean two JVs

Siemens (SIEGY +0.2% ) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF +2.4% , OTCQX:BDRBF +2.7% ) are considering two rail joint ventures, Bloomberg reports, in what may be a solution to a complicated marriage of their operations.

The two had entered into talks this spring about combining operations that could be valued over €10B, though with some differences of opinion over which firm would maintain control of the JV.

Sources told Bloomberg that progress is being made on one joint venture that would manage rolling stock, to be controlled by Bombardier, and another to hold signaling operations which would be controlled by Siemens.