Caution in the air on Blue Apron

High marketing costs and concerns over churn rates have taken the steam out of the runup to the Blue Apron (Pending:APRN) IPO.

"The lower expectations for the startup’s IPO demonstrate the long shadow that Big Tech has cast over younger companies trying to get a piece of the action," observes WSJ's Miriam Gottfried.

Blue Apron is valued at $2B at the bottom end of its lowered price range of $10 to $11 for the IPO, a disappointment considering that's where a funding round in 2016 valued the online meal kit player.

On Seeking Alpha, there's caution in the air with APAC Investments, Don Dion and Struble Investment Management all wary of buying shares on the IPO's opening day.

