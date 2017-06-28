Moody's: Nexstar debt repricing is credit positive

Moody's says that a repricing of a $175M revolving credit facility at Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.7% ) is credit positive for the firm.

It's given a Ba3 rating to Nexstar's senior secured bank credit facility. It has a B1 corporate family rating along with a B3 on senior unsecured debt.

High leverage is a constraint on ratings, the firm says -- leverage spiked near 6 times at the end of 2016, above a 5.5x tolerance for B1-rated companies -- but Moody's expects that to improve to below 5x by the end of next year.

It expects Nexstar's organic core ad sales will be flat to slightly down over the next 12-18 months.