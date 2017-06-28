New AIG boss backs off buybacks

via Alistair Gray at the FT

As opposed to previous management's focus on shrinking the company, it sounds as if AIG CEO Brian Duperreault wants to go for growth via acquisitions.

"One of the company’s great strategic advantages is its global footprint ... I’d love to find great additions to the company.”

The plan laid out by prior management - under pressure from activist investors - called for at least $25B in buybacks. As of May, $18.1B had been completed. “I want options, I want choices,” said Duperreault when asked about the remaining $7B. "Shareholders want to see value creation and if I can present them something that’s a better value creation, I won’t get a hard time.”