Kepco in talks with Toshiba over stake in U.K. nuclear project

Korean Electric Power (KEP -0.4% ) says it is in talks on a deal to rescue Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) NuGen nuclear power project in the U.K. from collapse and possibly install its own reactor technology at the site.

Kepco cheif nuclear officer Park Jong-hyuck confirmed at a nuclear industry conference that his company was in negotiations with Toshiba about buying “some shares” in its NuGen subsidiary, which is developing the Moorside nuclear project.

Kepco has been seen as a potential savior since Toshiba made clear in March that it was no longer in a position to finance the project, but its interest has been called into question by the election of Moon Jae-in as South Korea's president last month, because he has vowed to wind down the country’s domestic nuclear industry.