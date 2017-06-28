The North Face remains an Amazon defier

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) decision to sell directly on Amazon.com leaves only The North Face (NYSE:VFC) out of the top ten apparel brands by sales on the site to resist setting up a direct channel.

The pressure on The North Face to follow suit seems pretty clear if you query the brand name on Amazon and take a look at the 17K items available through third-party sellers. An Amazon search query on Nike leads to just under 73K third-party results and explains away the capitulation from Beaverton.

via WSJ's Laura Stevens and Sara Germano