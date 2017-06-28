Court orders Google to de-index a company globally

The Supreme Court of Canada has issued an injunction against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) requiring the global de-indexing of a network device seller.

Ars Technica has the details of the case, which started with a suit device maker Equustek filed against Datalink Technologies alleging that the former was repackaging and selling the former’s products and IP.

Datalink denied the allegations and then disappeared from the geographic area but kept selling the products online from parts unknown.

Equustek went back to court to force Google to de-index Datalink websites.

Google had de-indexed 345 Datalink webpages from the search engine’s Canadian site but a follow-up court order said Google had to de-index those listings globally.

The Supreme Court upheld the global de-index order.

