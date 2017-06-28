Gemphire's gemcabene successful in mid-stage HoFH study; shares up 10% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) is up 10% after hours on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, COBALT-1, assessing gemcabene for the treatment of inherited high cholesterol called familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

The study met the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction in LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol) from baseline at three time points.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

Management will host conference momentarily to discuss the results.