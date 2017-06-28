Crushing drop for Pier 1 Imports after earnings disappoint

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) fall 19% in AH trading after FQ1 revenue falls short and full-year sales growth guidance is lowered to a range of +1.5% to +2.5% from +2% to +3%.

Comparable sales were flat in FQ1 vs. +2% consensus. Merchandise margin improved during the period to 58.6% of sales vs. 55.6% a year ago, but SG&A expenses rose slightly as a percentage of sales.

E-commerce sales rose 23% Y/Y to $99.3M to represent 24% of total sales.

Previously: Pier 1 Imports beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (June 28)