Carrizo Oil buys Texas properties for $648M, raises Q2 production outlook

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) agrees to acquire Delaware Basin properties in Texas from Quantum Energy Partners for $648M.

CRZO says the acreage contains multiple stacked pay zones across the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations, with four of six target Wolfcamp formations having been successfully tested with horizontal wells, and a rapidly growing production base with four operated rigs currently running and current net production of ~8K boe/day.

CRZO says the deal increases its acreage position in the Delaware Basin to more than 42.5K net acres on a pro forma basis.

Based on continued strong performance from its Eagle Ford Shale assets, CRZO raises its Q2 crude oil production guidance to 33.6K-33.7K bbl/day from 31.8K-32.2K bbl/day previously.

To help fund the deal, CRZO launches public offerings of 15.6M common shares and $250M of senior notes due 2025.